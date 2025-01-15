ALDI, Avantor, and McCain Foods Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Iconic supermarket chain, life science company, and frozen foods brand join in effort to reduce supply chain GHG emissions

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, announces that iconic brands ALDI, Avantor, and McCain Foods have joined the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), a consortium launched in 2021 to accelerate progress toward science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.

These new members join a group of sustainability leaders from across the globe who are dedicated to reducing Scope 3 carbon emissions. Supplier LOCT is accelerating climate action through this group, working together to reach 2025 goals to limit global warming.

"Suppliers increasingly recognize the urgency in being part of the climate solution," added Britt Harter, partner at Guidehouse. "Through Supplier LOCT, participants become experts within their own organizations on all the steps necessary to realize meaningful carbon emissions reduction."

"Accelerating climate action requires collective movement and as ALDI makes strides to become one of the most sustainable grocers, we have a critical role to play in helping our suppliers set science-based emissions goals," said Josiah McClellan, director of sustainability at ALDI USA. "ALDI is proud to join Supplier LOCT and collaborate with organizations on a shared mission to act swiftly and scale climate solutions."

To date, 25 organizations are part of the initiative, which has guided nearly one thousand suppliers on how to measure, monitor, and reduce emissions through expert-led workshops and mentoring by Guidehouse leaders. Guidehouse instructs suppliers through a series of seminars that enable them to measure and ultimately reduce their carbon emissions. The coursework guides suppliers as they develop a GHG program, including a footprint, a science-based target, and an abatement plan. The final course teaches suppliers how to disclose to the Carbon Disclosure Project and other stakeholders.

"Avantor is committed to improving sustainability acumen in the supply chain and supporting its suppliers in achieving sustainable outcomes," said Emma Howcroft, global sustainability sourcing director at Avantor. "We are delighted that so many companies have already come together under the Supplier LOCT consortium to support suppliers in developing effective decarbonization strategies and, ultimately, sign up to the Science Based Target initiative. We are particularly proud to be the first life sciences company to join the LOCT and hope that our leadership will pave the way for others to follow in our industry."

"Supplier LOCT underscores the critical role that cross-industry collaboration plays in addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change," said Nicole DelSasso, director of Supplier LOCT at Guidehouse. "The program accepts all suppliers, regardless of their experience and expertise on climate topics, meeting them where they are. Through member and supplier feedback and collaboration with our experts, we've learned what it takes to educate for impact. Our curriculum continually evolves as the global environment shifts and as new climate standards are released, and regulations are approved."

"With over 75% of our GHG emissions coming from our supply chain, we recognize the need to support our suppliers on this journey. By joining Supplier LOCT, it not only encourages our members to reduce their emissions but crucially provides the knowledge and practical support to guide them," said Helen Whitehouse, vice president of global procurement at McCain Foods. "Building capabilities is a core part of our climate strategy and we are delighted to join this movement with other businesses to address this shared challenge at scale."

About Supplier LOCT

Since 2021, Supplier LOCT has led a collaborative of leading companies committed to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in their supply chain partners, including ALDI, American Frozen Food Institute, Avantor, The Coca-Cola Company, DS Smith, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Heineken, Mars, McCain Foods, McCormick & Company, McDonald's, The Meat Institute, Mondelēz International, Neiman Marcus Group, MHI, Nestlé, Ocean Spray, Post Holdings, PepsiCo, PUMA, Ulta Beauty. For further information, please visit supplierloct.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 18,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

