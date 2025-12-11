Guidehouse Delivers Workday Transformation for City of Garland

Workday Financial Management deployment streamlines workflows, boosts reporting accuracy, and unlocks cross-department transparency



MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has announced the successful go-live of Workday Financial Management for the City of Garland, Texas, marking a major milestone in the city's digital modernization journey. The deployment enhances financial efficiency, strengthens data transparency, and streamlines workflows across departments.

The City of Garland partnered with Guidehouse to lead a comprehensive deployment of Workday Financial Management, covering key modules including the Foundation Data Model, accounting, banking and settlement, customer accounts, expenses, inventory, suppliers, procurement, and projects. The engagement also included Workday Prism Analytics reporting, custom integrations, and extensive change management support.

"We're proud to support the City of Garland in achieving this milestone," said Christine Binnicker, Director at Guidehouse. "This go-live showcases how thoughtful collaboration and smart design can deliver a modern Workday solution that drives efficiency, transparency, and control."

Prior to the deployment, the city faced challenges with manual invoicing, fragmented inventory systems, and disconnected procurement and financial workflows. Through a coordinated and hands-on approach leveraging Workday's next generation ERP, Guidehouse delivered measurable improvements, including:

Automated payroll accounting, saving one day of effort per pay period

Improved billing accuracy with reduced manual intervention

On-demand reporting and audit trails to accelerate issue resolution

Centralized procurement, inventory, and asset tracking to enhance transparency

Real-time cash visibility and streamlined month-end close via automated bank reconciliation

Inventory approvals enabled through business process automation

"This project has been transformative for Garland," said Matt Watson, Chief Financial Officer of the City of Garland. "Guidehouse brought structure, expertise, and a true spirit of partnership to every phase. With Workday Financial Management, we now have the tools and transparency to make faster, more informed decisions for our community."

The successful go-live further solidifies Guidehouse's role as a trusted advisor to state and local governments pursuing financial modernization. With deep public sector expertise and a proven Workday deployment methodology, Guidehouse empowers the public sector to achieve seamless integration, operational efficiency, and lasting transformation.

