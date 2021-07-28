ALDI Customers Crown Top 10 Fan Favorites for 2021

"ALDI fandom runs deep, and our customers are proud to share their enthusiasm for our exclusive products," said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying. "In its third year, the survey evolved to reflect how ALDI products fit into our customers' everyday lives."

The 2021 Fan Favorites winners are:

Cult Favorite: Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Bacon*

Stream & Snack: Clancy's Kettle Chips*

Morning Meeting Must-Have: Specially Selected Brioche and French Toast Bagels

Guilt-Free Go-To: Friendly Farms Almond, Coconut & Oat Milk*

Guess Who's Back: Huntington Home 3 Wick Candles

Mama Knows Best: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza*

Little Fan Favorite: Happy Farms String Cheese*

Sip & Celebrate: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water*

Dinner Delight: Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts

Keeping it Fresh: Strawberries*

*Denotes repeat winner

"Customers count on ALDI for low prices in every aisle, every day, so it's no surprise our family packs of chicken breasts came out on top in the dinner category," Patton said. "Yet, despite the changes in shopping patterns throughout the past year, the number of repeat winners shows customers found comfort in their go-to products."

New Favorites

Some new items fought hard against ALDI classics to make the list this year. Competition in the "Guess Who's Back" seasonal product category was fierce, with the Huntington Home 3 Wick Candles narrowly winning over the famed holiday Advent calendars and popular Emporium Selection Cheese Assortments.

The Specially Selected Brioche and French Toast Bagels were the runaway winner in their category, claiming nearly 30,000 votes for the "Morning Meeting Must-Have." They even won among voters in New York, who notoriously know a thing or two about great bagels.

Returning champs

As the overall Fan Favorite from 2020, the Mama Cozzi's Pizza line earned its own category this year. But no matter how you slice the "Mama Knows Best" results, the Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza continued its reign as a top vote-getter with more than 45,000 votes.

The Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Bacon took the top spot in the "Cult Favorite" category. The bacon edged out the Specially Selected Brioche Buns and Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, which die-hard fans have dubbed "Red Bag Chicken" (and honor with a dedicated Facebook group that has more than 20,000 members).

In the "Little Fan Favorites" category, three-time champion Happy Farms String Cheese won by a landslide. The snack earned more than 50% of total category votes, solidifying its spot as a beloved ALDI product that continues to please kids of all ages.

Strawberries, a 2019 favorite, narrowly bested last year's produce champ, avocados, by just over 800 votes. And while people rave about the award-winning, affordable wine selection at ALDI, the nonalcoholic PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water took the "Sip & Celebrate" prize with more than 20,000 votes.

ALDI is passionate about offering shoppers high-quality foods and products they love, all at great prices. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning,* and many of the Fan Favorites winners have earned other third-party awards and endorsements. Starting this week, shoppers can find the 2021 Fan Favorites by looking for the blue heart-shaped logo on store shelves.

For more information on the 2021 Fan Favorites and other award-winning ALDI products, please visit aldi.us/fanfavorites.

