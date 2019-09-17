ALDI Little Journey Products Earn the Good Housekeeping Seal

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 ALDI-exclusive Little Journey baby and toddler essentials have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, bringing the symbol of quality assurance and consumer protection to even more products at ALDI. Little Journey items with the Seal include a wide range of products from newborn diapers and wipes to gentle baby wash and organic puree pouches.

Since launching in 2016, the Little Journey line has continued to evolve. ALDI recently reformulated Little Journey diapers to improve comfort and breathability, and the diapers now have Ultra Dry Fit Protection that guarantees up to 12 hours of dryness. The brand's organic veggie and fruit puree pouches are free from artificial colors and flavors and now feature clear packaging to give parents more confidence about what they're feeding their children. The Good Housekeeping Seal has been considered the gold standard in helping to guide shoppers to quality products for 110 years. Earning the seal reinforces the premium quality of Little Journey essentials, knowing the products were evaluated and tested by the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

"Parents shouldn't have to sacrifice quality to save money, especially when it comes to products for their children," said Joan Kavanaugh, ALDI Vice President of Corporate Buying. "We're committed to offering the highest-quality products at ALDI, and we do so by rigorously testing all ALDI-exclusive items before they hit shelves. Earning this Good Housekeeping Seal is proof we're delivering on that promise."

"The ALDI Little Journey line proves you can get high-quality, ultra-reliable products at an affordable price, which is something we know parents care deeply about. This is also the kind of dependability consumers can trust when any product earns the Good Housekeeping Seal, now celebrating its 110th year," said Laurie Jennings, Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute. "The Little Journey diapers fast absorbency and convenient wetness indicator impressed the fiber scientists in our Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab, while our on-staff registered dietitian really liked the simple, whole food ingredients on many of the food items. The chemists in the Health Beauty Environmental Sciences Lab were particularly wowed by the hydration efficacy of the Little Journey Body Lotion with Colloidal Oatmeal, which increased moisturization by 43% over six hours in Good Housekeeping lab evaluations."

Little Journey items receiving the Good Housekeeping Seal add to an impressive list of recent awards and honors for ALDI, including earning the Seal for its Never Any! line of fresh, antibiotic-free meats and its liveGfree gluten-free brand in 2018. In fact, 1 in 5 ALDI-exclusive products are award-winning.*

