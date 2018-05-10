ALDI liveGfree Products Earn the Good Housekeeping Seal

ALDI, the first grocery store to offer its own exclusive brand of gluten-free foods, has nearly 50 products in its liveGfree line, including top-selling gluten-free pretzels, bread and brown rice crisps. The liveGfree line also includes unexpected finds such as granola, deluxe macaroni & cheese and baking mixes. Now, shoppers can feel even better about purchasing their favorite liveGfree products for meals, snacks and desserts, knowing they are backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal.

"We're proud to add the Good Housekeeping Seal to our liveGfree brand and to our growing list of more than 200 product awards," said Scott Patton, ALDI Vice President of Corporate Buying. "Earning the Seal is a true testament to the quality of gluten-free products we offer shoppers."

"We know gluten-free foods are important to shoppers, and liveGfree products quickly became a favorite after we launched the brand in 2014," Patton said. "We set the standard for quality and affordability, meeting the evolving needs of shoppers. The backing of the Good Housekeeping Seal reinforces that commitment."

"ALDI's dedication to quality and variety across the liveGfree product line is impressive and unique in the gluten-free category," said Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Director. "It's especially exciting that the liveGfree product line has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, as May is National Celiac Awareness month."

In addition to being granted the Good Housekeeping Seal, a number of liveGfree products were previously recognized by the 2017 Best New Product Award* and the Gluten-Free Buyers Guide's Gluten-Free Awards.

For more information on the liveGfree brand and award-winning ALDI products, please visit aldi.us.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates nearly 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI backs up its products with a Double Guarantee: If for any reason a customer is not 100 percent satisfied with any ALDI food product, ALDI will gladly replace it and refund the purchase price. For the seventh year in a row, ALDI was recognized as a value leader among U.S. grocery stores in 2017 by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 132 years, Good Housekeeping (goodhousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 30+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 139 million readers and site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and nearly three-quarters of millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform/MRI 01-18/F17). With 25 titles in the U.S, the company publishes close to 300 editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

*According to results of the 2017 BrandSpark Best New Product Awards survey and real user feedback from Shopper Army.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aldi-livegfree-products-earn-the-good-housekeeping-seal-300645867.html

SOURCE ALDI

Related Links

http://www.aldi.us

