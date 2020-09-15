ALDI Unveils Top 20 Fan Favorite Products for 2020

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI released the second annual Fan Favorites survey results, showcasing a powerful testament to #ALDILove, with more than 177,000 shoppers voting for their most-loved ALDI-exclusive products across 20 categories. The results are in, and ALDI is proud to share this year's Fan Favorites.

Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza earned the title of overall winner and repeated as the Fan Favorite in the easy meal category, receiving more than 55,000 votes. Another back-to-back winner, Happy Farms String Cheese, secured the highest single-product vote count with a whopping 58,000 votes and a landslide win in the kids category. Nine of the 20 winners, such as the Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, Little Journey Baby Wipes, Winking Owl Wine and Specially Selected Brioche Buns, to name a few, defended their 2019 titles. Based on feedback from the loyal and vocal ALDI fan community, a few new categories also joined this year's survey, including fall and winter seasonal items and "better than the brand."

The 2020 Fan Favorites winners by category are:

Overall: Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza

Baby or toddler: Little Journey Thick & Quilted Baby Wipes Bundle*

Better than brand: L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Bread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche Buns*

Breakfast: Specially Selected 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Cheese: Emporium Selection Crumbles

Dairy or dairy-free: Friendly Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk*

Deli: Appleton Farms Center Cut Bacon*

Easy meal: Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza*

Fall seasonal: Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Fresh meat: Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Double Glazed Brown Sugar Ham

Gluten-free: Savoritz Parmesan Crisps

Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese*

Pantry staple: Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning

Produce: Avocados

Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Medium EZ Peel Raw Shrimp*

Snack: Clancy's Kettle Chips

Sweet treat or dessert: Benton's Cookies

Vegetarian or vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers*

Wine or beer: Winking Owl Wine*

Winter seasonal: Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles

"The incredible response to our second Fan Favorites survey reinforces how much our customers love ALDI-exclusive items," said Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying. "ALDI is known for its commitment to high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices, but it's our loyal fans who truly define us. They are passionate about their most-loved products and share that excitement within their communities and with us.

"This survey creates another opportunity to hear directly what our consumers want and need most," Kavanaugh continued. "As a result, we've added extra refrigerated space in stores and expanded our product offerings to include a broader selection of meats and seafood, fresh produce and better-for-you options. It is exciting to see several newer items ranked the highest among Fan Favorites."

ALDI offers exceptional products at unbeatable prices that fit a variety of lifestyles and food preferences. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning,** and many of the Fan Favorites winners have earned distinctions, including the Good Housekeeping Seal and awards from other third-party organizations. Providing affordable and high-quality products for shoppers is the top priority for ALDI.

For more information on the 2020 Fan Favorites and other award-winning ALDI products, please visit aldi.us.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,*** and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*This product or product variety was also voted by ALDI fans as a 2019 Fan Favorites winner.

**As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

***According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

