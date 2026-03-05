ALDO Group Names P3 Media as Digital Marketing Agency Across Global Brand Portfolio

MONTREAL, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDO Group, a global leader in fashion footwear and accessories, has named P3 Media its digital Marketing Agency for the full ALDO portfolio, including ALDO, Sperry, G.H.Bass, and Call It Spring.

With thousands of points of sale worldwide and a powerful digital footprint spanning ecommerce, marketplaces, and retail stores, ALDO Group has long been at the forefront of accessible fashion and omnichannel innovation. As the company continues to scale its digital commerce and performance marketing capabilities, P3 Media will collaborate closely with ALDO's internal teams to accelerate growth across every brand in the portfolio.

P3 Media will partner with ALDO Group to unify media buying and execution under a forward-looking digital growth strategy tailored to the complexity of ALDO's global operations.

P3 Media is a Shopify Platinum Partner agency renowned for accelerating growth for enterprise brands through a blend of commerce expertise, performance marketing, and AI-driven innovation. The agency was selected at the conclusion of a competitive pitch process in which ALDO Group evaluated prospective partners on responsiveness, media expertise, strategic outlook, and capacity for innovation.

"ALDO Group operates at the forefront of digital retail, managing a highly complex global commerce ecosystem across multiple brands and markets," said Monica Provenza, Head of Digital Commerce at ALDO Group. "At this inflection point in digital commerce technology, it was critical to partner with an agency that can operate as a true extension of our team while bringing every tool necessary to help us achieve our ambitious growth vision. P3 demonstrated the strategic depth, technical fluency, and collaborative mindset we were looking for."

"It's an honor to partner with ALDO Group and support such an iconic portfolio of brands," said Aanarav Sareen, CEO and Co-founder of P3 Media.

"From the outset, the ALDO team has communicated a clear and compelling vision for where they want to go," added David Wagoner, CMO and Co-founder of P3 Media. " We're excited to align our media, data, creative, and AI capabilities around that vision and help bring their next chapter of digital marketing to life."

