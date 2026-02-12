Splash of Pink Marks 20 Years Online by Strengthening Its Commitment to a Unified, Customer-First Experience with P3 Media

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Splash of Pink celebrates 20 years of ecommerce leadership, the family-owned Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store is using the milestone to reaffirm its commitment to the customer experience by unifying online and in-store operations through Shopify Point of Sale (POS).

Founded in 2003 as a brick-and-mortar store in Westport, Connecticut by Amy and Marc Cesaratto, Splash of Pink was built on the belief that peerless design should be paired with personal, thoughtful service. With the launch of SplashofPink.com in 2006, the brand extended that philosophy beyond its renowned Connecticut boutiques, creating an online experience designed to feel as warm, intuitive, and inspiring as shopping in-store.

Now, twenty years later, Splash of Pink is marking this ecommerce anniversary by investing in the future of how its customers shop with Shopify POS.

Unifying their Shopify storefront with physical retail operations through Shopify POS has allowed Splash of Pink to align inventory, checkout, promos and customer data across channels and locations. The result is a seamless experience that empowers customers to shop when and how they want, while receiving a new level of personal care, consistency, and service.

"Our goal in unifying our digital and retail operations is to remove friction for our customers while strengthening that personal touch," said Amy Cesaratto, Co-Founder of Splash of Pink. "Whether someone shops with us in-store or online, we want it to feel intuitive, inspiring, and genuinely helpful."

The evolution of SplashofPink.com and the integration of Shopify POS have been supported by longtime development partner P3 Media, who has helped transform Splash of Pink's values into a flexible, scalable omnichannel experience with their expertise as a Shopify Platinum partner.

"Our team at P3 Media are incredible collaborators who truly understand how we want customers to shop," added Marc Cesaratto, Co-Founder of Splash of Pink. "And the work they've done to unite our operations will help us deliver an exceptional shopping experience now and into the future."

As Splash of Pink enters its third decade of ecommerce innovation, the brand remains focused on what has always mattered most: community, color, and building the connections that keep customers coming back.

About P3 Media

P3 Media is a Shopify Platinum Partner specializing in complex ecommerce and point of sale transformations for high-growth and enterprise level brands. With a philosophy of deep partnership, technical excellence, and long-term strategic alignment, P3 Media has delivered over 250+ Shopify implementations across retail, D2C, B2B, and omnichannel commerce.

For more information about working with P3 Media, visit www.pthreemedia.com .

