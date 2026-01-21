P3 Media Unveils Modernized Shopify Experience for Save My Server Featuring Enhanced Server Configuration, Pricing, and Quote Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Media, a Shopify Platinum Partner recognized for its leadership in complex commerce transformation, today announced the successful relaunch of Save My Server , a specialized provider of custom configured new and refurbished servers, following a full recovery and rebuild of their previously abandoned Shopify project.

Save My Server, known for its unique server configuration capabilities and industry-leading customer service, approached P3 Media after inheriting a partially completed build with key functionality and components pending that were not accessible to the merchant. With their growth trajectory tied to Shopify, the company required an experienced partner capable of delivering the project, restoring operational control, and building a scalable foundation for long term expansion.

P3 Media stepped in to restore incomplete functionality and rebuild essential components, ensuring full code ownership and long-term stability. The team delivered a modern homepage, flexible landing page templates, and a custom enterprise grade Quote Cart System that replaced a fragmented process with a seamless, professional B2B workflow. The new Quote Cart allows customers to build and save multiple configurations, review everything in one place, add accessories, and submit all details through a streamlined interface that securely generates draft orders in Shopify. These enhancements dramatically elevated the performance, polish, and scalability of the Save My Server commerce experience.

This workflow, custom engineered by P3 Media , replaces what was once a manual, disjointed process with a seamless quoting system tailored to B2B buyers.

"Our work with Save My Server exemplifies what P3 Media stands for," said Aanarav Sareen, CEO of P3 Media. "When we enter an engagement, we don't just fix what's broken, we rebuild trust, restore stability, and deliver systems that help companies grow for years to come. Save My Server had a strong vision but needed a partner who could execute at a high level. I'm proud of how they elevated it into a modern, scalable commerce experience."

Save My Server's leadership emphasized the significance of P3's responsiveness, technical depth, and ability to move quickly without sacrificing quality. By restoring control, modernizing the storefront, and implementing a polished quoting system, P3 Media has positioned the company for sustained market leadership and long term scalability.

About P3 Media

P3 Media is a Shopify Platinum Partner specializing in complex ecommerce and point of sale transformations for high-growth and enterprise level brands. With a philosophy of deep partnership, technical excellence, and long-term strategic alignment, P3 Media has delivered over 250+ Shopify implementations across retail, D2C, B2B, and omnichannel commerce.

For more information about working with P3 Media, visit www.pthreemedia.com .

