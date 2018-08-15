Aldous \ Walker LLP Attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker Named to the 2019 List of the Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our attorneys at Aldous \ Walker LLP have dedicated their careers to providing injured victims with the passionate and experienced legal representation they deserve in their time of need. Our philosophy – we're passionate about what we do – helps to set us apart from other firms, and that passion helps us craft convincing and effective cases for our clients. Our attorneys have tried hundreds of cases in front of a jury, and that fierce determination to secure our clients the best possible outcome no matter the odds has helped our firm to secure some of the most impressive results in the nation.

We are excited to announce that two of our attorneys, Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been selected to the 2019 list of the Best Lawyers in America in recognition of their efforts and success. This is the second year in a row that Brent has received this honor, and Charla has been included on this list every year since 2013.

Charla was also named the 2019 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year', the third time she has received that specific honor and the sixth time she has been named the 'Lawyer of the Year'.

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a national trial law firm based out of Dallas, TX, and has successfully taken hundreds of cases to court over the past 30+ years, securing over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm believes in fighting for results that help clients, as well as others, live better and safer lives.

