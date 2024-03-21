Aldous\Walker Attorney Named to 2024 List of Texas Rising Stars

Caleb Miller recognized among the state's top 100 Up-and-Coming young attorneys

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce that the publishers of Texas Super Lawyers have named attorney Caleb Miller to the Texas Rising Stars 2024 list with additional honors in the elite Up-and-Coming 100 category. This marks Mr. Miller's sixth year in a row as a Rising Stars honoree for personal injury litigation and his third on the Up-and-Coming 100 list.

Up-and-Coming 100 recognizes outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The honorees are selected based on point totals compiled during the multiphase selection process for Texas Rising Stars.

"Caleb is one of those young attorneys who makes me hopeful for the future of our profession," said Charla Aldous . "Brent and I are so proud to have him on our team."

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, each year recognizes only 2.5% of attorneys in the state for the Rising Stars list, which features attorneys who are under the age of 40 or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

"When Caleb receives awards like these, it is no surprise to Charla and me," said Brent Walker . "We believe he is an important part of the future of the personal injury trial practice and certainly our firm. We could not be prouder to have him advocate for our clients."

Recently, Mr. Miller was presented with the Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Reich Chandler Outstanding Advocate Award, which honors members who display a balance of tradition and professionalism. Last year, Mr. Miller was named to the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation list and was named to the list of The Best Lawyers in America for a fifth year.

Super Lawyers conducts a rigorous investigation into the Texas Rising Stars honorees including nominations, a peer evaluation process and independent research.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

