Charla Aldous Selected Among America's 45 Most Influential Trial Lawyers

Trial Lawyer magazine and The National Law Journal honor Dallas legal standout

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\Walker LLP is pleased to announce that firm founder Charla Aldous has been named to the 2023 edition of America's 45 Most Influential Trial Lawyers, as chosen by The Trial Lawyer magazine and The National Law Journal.

The acclaimed listing recognizes the top civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys in the country. Ms. Aldous joins her Dallas-based friend Lisa Blue along with other high-profile attorneys such as Gloria Allred, David Boies and Mark Lanier on the list.

"This list is made up of our profession's best," says Ms. Aldous. "To be included amongst my peers is really affirming for doing the kind of work that our firm does. We choose the little guy every time. It is nice to know that is being seen."

The Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Law Journal identify trial attorneys who have achieved extraordinary success in the courtroom. Honorees are evaluated for professional achievements, trial results and ability to affect change in the legal community.

Ms. Aldous is known for her ability to turn seemingly impossible cases into victories for her clients. Texas Lawyer magazine named a $21 million verdict she obtained in 2022 as the largest courtroom medical malpractice win in Texas that year.

She has been designated as a Living Legend by the Dallas Bar Association and has received repeat honors from The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers and Lawdragon.

The roster of America's 45 Most Influential Trial Lawyers is featured in the spring edition of The Trial Lawyer.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP