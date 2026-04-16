ALDX Investor Alert: Aldeyra Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Disregarded FDA Requirements: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 29, 2026. Investors who purchased Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ALDX shares collapsed $2.99 per share, a 70.7% single-day decline, closing at $1.24 on March 17, 2026 after an FDA Complete Response Letter exposed alleged failures in clinical trial evidence for reproxalap, the Company's lead dry eye disease candidate.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased ALDX securities during the class period and suffered losses may apply to serve as lead plaintiff. The court appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest who is otherwise adequate to represent the class. You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selects and oversees lead counsel for the entire class

Appointment is based on documented financial losses, not on who files first

Lead plaintiffs bear no out-of-pocket costs; the case proceeds on a contingency basis

Investors who do not apply by May 29, 2026 remain absent class members and retain all rights to share in any recovery

In the ALDX action, the class period covers purchases from November 3, 2023 through March 16, 2026

About the Aldeyra Therapeutics Class Action

A securities class action was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleging that Aldeyra and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about the efficacy and reliability of reproxalap clinical trials. The FDA's March 2026 Complete Response Letter stated that the "inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings" and that the application "failed to demonstrate efficacy."

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Aldeyra action, investors who purchased shares based on repeated claims of consistent clinical trial results now face a 70.7% loss following the FDA's findings." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After May 29, 2026, the court will review competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. Absent class members need take no action at this stage and will receive notice of any proposed settlement.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the ALDX Lawsuit

Q: What is the ALDX lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff?A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before May 29, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com