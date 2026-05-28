SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 27, 2026 in Calix, Inc. Lawsuit - CALX

Were Calix's Generic Supply Chain Risk Warnings Adequate? The Lawsuit Alleges the Company Already Knew Its Low-Cost Memory Stockpile Was Running Out When It Filed Boilerplate Disclosures

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of Calix, Inc.'s (NYSE: CALX) risk disclosures in connection with a securities class action filed on behalf of purchasers of CALX securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell $6.93 per share, or approximately 14%, after the Company admitted on April 21, 2026 that its record gross margins had been temporarily sustained by a dwindling pre-purchased memory supply it failed to specifically disclose.

What the Company Disclosed in Its 10-K

Calix's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, filed February 20, 2026, contained broad risk factor language acknowledging dependency on third-party vendors and a "history of fluctuations in our gross margin." The filing stated that component shortages "have and could continue to disrupt our business and adversely impact our gross margin." Gross margin was described as subject to variation based on "customer, geographic and product mix" and "costs associated with components and materials."

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The complaint challenges these disclosures as materially deficient because they framed memory cost risk as hypothetical when it was allegedly already materializing. Specifically, the action contends Calix omitted:

That record margins were dependent on a finite stockpile of memory components purchased in advance at below-market prices

That this advance supply was actively depleting during Q1 2026

That the Company already faced rising market prices for memory components once the stockpile was exhausted

That margin contraction of 50 to 150 basis points for full-year 2026 was foreseeable

That the 58% non-GAAP gross margin record announced January 28, 2026 was not sustainable without continued access to below-market component pricing

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The securities laws distinguish between genuinely cautionary language that identifies specific known risks and boilerplate disclaimers that warn of possibilities the company already knows are certainties. The complaint charges that Calix's 10-K risk factors used conditional language such as "could" and "may" to describe supply chain pressures that were allegedly not prospective but present. When CFO Cory Sindelar admitted on April 21 that "advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs" but "that advanced supply has run its course," the lawsuit maintains the gap between the company's generic public warnings and its specific internal knowledge became clear.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company knows its margins depend on a finite supply advantage that is running out, investors deserve to know that fact specifically, not through hypothetical warnings about what 'could' happen." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether CALX disclosures were adequate or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 27, 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CALX lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Calix made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sustainability of its record gross margins, failing to disclose that those margins were temporarily supported by a dwindling pre-purchased supply of memory components bought at below-market prices. When the true situation was revealed on April 21, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Calix allegedly mislead investors?A: The class period runs from January 28, 2026 to April 21, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 21, 2026 that caused shares to drop approximately 14%.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com