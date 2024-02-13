Alec Monopoly, Doyle Lane, and rare Mid-90's graffiti sketchbook featuring influential street artists lead Moran's Art + Design sale!

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:00pm PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will present their Art & Design sale. The auction, having more than 270 lots, will feature works by Alec Monopoly, Doyle Lane, Mernet Larsen, Ansel Adams, Jean Dufy, and a rare graffiti black sketchbook from the mid 90's, comprising of over 200 tags with works by KAWS, Shepard Fairey, Margaret (Meta) Kilgallen, Jared (Geso) Costa, Barry (Twist) McGee, and more. Decorative offerings by Fulvio Bianconi, Salviati Murano, and David Cressey, and furniture by Hans Wegner, Adrian Pearsall, Charles and Ray Eames, Gio Ponti, and Frank Gehry round out the sale.  

Continue Reading
Doyle Lane (1923-2002), Studio tile wall assemblage. Glazed ceramic and plywood, 36" H x 73.5" W x 2.5" D est. $15,000-25,000. A master of glazes, his eye-catching colors and gentle forms possess a life and order all their own. His glazes were applied in a thick layer to the tile and fired until the edges would burn and blacken, rendering a unique texture and color onto the tiles. There will also be a speckled blue glaze ceramic “Weed Pot,” circa 1962-1976, by Lane with a $4,000-6,000 estimate.
One of rarest works presented will be a graffiti sketchbook dubbed "the Bible," circa 1995. This ensemble of artwork features 118 pages and 236 tags by various artists representing crews from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. Estimated at $30,000-50,000, and assembled by San Francisco Street Artist, Jared (Geso) Costa (b. 1977), the piece details the beginning of some of the most influential Street Artists today.

Another featured street artist is Alec Andon, professionally known as 'Alec Monopoly' (b. 1986). This sale will offer three works by the artist, the standout being, "A scene with Jack Nicholson, Twiggy, Mr. Monopoly, and Bob Dylan," 2011, estimated $20,000-30,000.

From the selection of ceramics is a studio tile wall assemblage by Doyle Lane (1923-2002). Though known and loved by the collectors and architects who commissioned him during his lifetime, Lane's work, and the work of other African American ceramicists, has mostly been left out of the narrative of California post-war ceramics. Moran's is pleased to offer this studio tile wall assemblage with an estimate of $15,000-25,000.

Representing female artists in the sale is Mernet Larsen (b. 1940) with her work "Handshake," 2011, estimated $15,000-20,000, and Untitled, 1978, by Alice Baber (1928-1982), estimated $4,000-6,000.

For decorative art and furniture, the highlights include a Papa Bear chair and ottoman by the Danish furniture designer, Hans Wegner, estimated $7,000-9,000, and a stunning "Ritagli" iridescent glass vase for Venini by Fulvio Bianconi with a $2,000-3,000 estimate. Pieces by Carl McKenzie, Isamu Noguchi, Charles-Edouard "Le Corbusier" Jeanneret, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and Grete Jalk will also be offered.

To view & bid on the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com

