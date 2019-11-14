Alec Monopoly Mural Unveiling & Special Performance by G-Eazy at Day One of Thomas J. Henry's "Austin Elevates"

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and Attorney Thomas J. Henry's launched the new art and music experience, "Austin Elevates," in Austin, Texas. The two-day event was free to the public and benefited local nonprofit organizations SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David's Foundation Community Fund.

Alec Monopoly, G-Eazy, and Thomas J. Henry ©Getty Images

To kick-off the two-day event, contemporary street artist Alec Monopoly, publicly unveiled a new mural dedicated to the Lone Star State on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Parlor and Yard (601 W 6th St, 78701). Monopoly's work has received international recognition by leading luxury brands, art galleries and celebrities. The mural unveiling was followed by an exclusive invitation-only afterparty at Summit Rooftop Lounge (120 W 5th St, 78701) with a special performance by 'G-Eazy.'

Notable guests included: Thomas J. Henry, Alec Monopoly, G-Eazy, Brooke Burke Charvet, Jennie Garth, Brandon Marshall, Maddy Belle, Courtney Tailor, Alvin Jones, Erika Gray, Elaine Thi, Meghan Gilbert, Jarrod Richardson , Kinsey Sue, Khloe Terea, Ciara Price, Bri Teresi, Katie Teresi, Monica Lee Sims, Alexa Dellanos, DJ Quick, Jenna Jenovich, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Monica Lee Sims, and Dylan Marer.

"I am completely taken aback and honored by the positive reaction we've received from the community for 'Austin Elevates,'" said Attorney Thomas J. Henry. "It was my mission to not only bring a unique event tailored to this amazing city but to raise awareness and funds for the local nonprofits making a difference in the lives of so many every day."

To download selected photos, please visit: https://bit.ly/2QgSov0

Photo Credit: ©Getty Images, ©BFA, see individual photos for credit.

To view a full gallery, please visit Getty Images:

https://assignments.gettyimages.com/v2/share/731a474b-26ff-404e-8005-991dd6616fab

BFA.com:

http://bfa.com/events/30086/share/austinelevates1

About Thomas J. Henry Law Firm

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the country. The firm currently houses more than 175 attorneys and 350 supporting staff in six office locations across Texas in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin and Houston. For more information visit: thomasjhenrylaw.com.

About Alec Monopoly

"Alec Monopoly" is the alias of an unidentified graffiti artist, originally from New York City whose work subversively depict various iconic pop culture characters.

About G-Eazy

G-Eazy is a rapper and producer whose first major-label album, These Things Happen, topped the US Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B as well as Top Rap Albums charts.

Contact: Norah Lawlor, norah@lawlormediagroup.com, 212-967-6900

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry