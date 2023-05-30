Alejandro Fernández will offer an intimate concert in Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, this summer

The great exponent of Mexican music will perform on August 19, showcasing his most significant musical hits in a unique natural setting that will receive around 5,000 spectators

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro Fernández, one of the greatest singers of current Mexican music, mariachi, and Latin pop, will perform on August 19 in Mayakoba, an extraordinary destination located along the quiet coast of Riviera Maya, which covers 240 acres of crystalline lagoons, tropical jungle, and beaches; is home to award-winning hotels and luxury residences; and features the El Camaleón golf course.  This intimate performance is part of his spectacular international tour "Made in Mexico" launching in June. Recently announced in press conference at Fairmont Mayakoba.

The singer-songwriter, originally from Guadalajara, with some 40 million records sold worldwide and the son of the legendary ranchera music singer Vicente Fernández, will present to the more than 5,000 fans who will gather in this beautiful natural venue facing the Caribbean Sea.  Some of his greatest hits will be performed along with his most recent single, "Inexperienced in forgetting you," which he released last January.

Alejandro Fernández's concert in Mayakoba will be an event full of romanticism and culture that will last approximately two hours. The doors will open at 5:00 in the afternoon so that spectators can enjoy a magical day filled with gastronomic tastings and other events prior to the concert that will begin at 9:00 in the evening. 

Fairmont Mayakoba offers a Mexican party on the night of August 18 for its guests, in which they can enjoy a gastronomic tour of Mexico at its La Laguna restaurant.

To book tickets: 
https://funticket.mx/event/alejandro-fernandez-riviera-maya/?genid=wire_usa_myk_ferrconnwire&utm_source=wire_usa&utm_medium=&utm_content=myk&utm_campaign=ferrconnwire

To book tickets with stay: 
https://www.concertsinmexico.com/en/tickets-hotel-stays?genid=wire_usa_stays_myk_ferrconwirestays&utm_source=wire_usa_stays&utm_medium=paid_referrer&utm_content=myk&utm_campaign=ferrconwirestays

Link to video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc7nTLG_zyo

Media contact:
Vanessa Mariscal 
Regional de Relaciones Públicas - Mexico | Regional PR - Mexico 
www.ferrconn.com/es 
FERRCONN 
M+ 52 998 118 28 36

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba

Alejandro Fernández fará um show intimista em Mayakoba, na Riviera Maia, neste verão

Alejandro Fernández ofrecerá concierto íntimo en Mayakoba, Riviera Maya este verano

