AlEn USA launching charitable partnership with Curing Children's Cancer Fund September 1

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlEn USA, the makers of household cleaning products available worldwide, today announced its charitable partnership with the Curing Children's Cancer Fund (CCCF) during the month of September, which is Children's Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of all Ensueño product purchases made from Sept. 1-30, 2018 will provide financial support for pediatric cancer research across the country, including at Texas Children's Cancer Center. This year marks the sixth consecutive year of the partnership between AlEn USA and CCCF, with purchases from AlEn USA brands raising more than $100,000 for CCCF since 2013.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, over 12,600 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the U.S. Although there have been significant medical advances to finding a cure in the past 30 years, the cure rate is 80 percent, and cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related, non-accidental death for children.

"My daughter, Maggie, was only four years old when she was diagnosed with cancer," said Rob Ferguson, president of CCCF and AlEn USA advisory board member. "Fortunately, Maggie is one of the lucky ones, and today she's cancer-free and enjoying life as a young working professional. Making pediatric cancer a thing of the past is an ambitious goal, but for those of us who feel as though they have faced even bigger challenges, amazing things can be accomplished one small step at a time."

"AlEn USA is committed to our ongoing partnership with CCCF, and we want to encourage both new and loyal customers to purchase Ensueño products and support this charitable cause," said Tanu Grewal, head of marketing for AlEn USA. "Together, we can help find a cure to childhood cancer, and we look forward to announcing the donation results in October."

In addition to AlEn USA's donation to the CCCF, the partnership will also include an integrated media plan including digital couponing, advertising and select in-store displays to create awareness of the promotion. Ensueño fabric softeners can be purchased at retailers nationwide. Consumers can also download a 50-cent-discount Ensueño coupon directly from the CCCF website at www.cccfund.org in September.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a leading global cleaning and laundry products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for nearly 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN® and ENSUEÑO®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally friendly business practices.

The mission of the Curing Children's Cancer Fund is to find a cure for childhood cancer by providing financial support for some of the country's and the world's leading pediatric cancer researchers. The results of the cutting-edge research are shared with physicians around the world and benefit the children under their care. For more information or to donate, please visit www.cccfund.org.

