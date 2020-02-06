ALERT: Farmmi Reports 42% Increase in January Sales Volume

LISHUI, China, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today reported a 42% increase in January 2020 sales volume as compared to January 2019. The number of orders increased 44% in January 2020, as compared to January 2019. The Company noted the improvements reflect increased demand in existing markets, including Japan, the U.S., Canada, Europe, Israel and China, and Turkey, which represents a new market opportunity.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are encouraged with the healthy growth our business achieved in January. We will work to build on this momentum as we move through 2020 and continue to execute on our long-term growth plan as we leverage our premium product quality, highly experienced employee base, local production facilities and strong supply chain relationships."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Global IR Partners

David Pasquale

New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801

FAMI@Globalirpartners.com

