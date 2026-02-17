Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Intelligent Marketing Subsidiary Bluesage Off to a Winning Start, Formally Signs First Global Client Service Contract

LISHUI, China, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASDAQ-listed Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) (hereinafter referred to as "Farmmi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its newly established wholly-owned intelligent marketing subsidiary, Bluesage Marketing Inc. ("Bluesage"), formally signed its first global client service contract on February 4, 2026.

Business Implementation: From Strategic Vision to Value Realization

This first client service engagement is a significant milestone in Bluesage's development history, demonstrating its rapid penetration capability in the AI-driven digital marketing field.

I. First Order Breakthrough: This engagement signals that Bluesage has successfully transformed advanced AI big data analysis technology into deliverable commercial services.

II. Full-Chain Empowerment: The performance of this contract will fully combine Farmmi's strong back-end logistics fulfillment capabilities with Bluesage's front-end market acquisition advantages, providing clients with a true end-to-end solution.

III. Global Strategic Layout: This cooperation lays a solid operational foundation for Bluesage to further expand into the global AI precision marketing market.

This marks Bluesage's rapid transition from strategic planning to the commercial implementation stage, and also validates the market appeal of the Company's "Smart Logistics + Intelligent Marketing" dual-engine strategy.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, CEO of Farmmi, Inc., commented:

"We are deeply thrilled to have successfully signed the first service contract just two weeks after Bluesage's establishment. This is not only a recognition of Bluesage's intelligent marketing capabilities but also proves our clients' urgent demand for the 'Logistics + Marketing' full-chain empowerment model. Moving forward, we will take this as a starting point to continuously improve overall profit margins through digital services and create greater value for shareholders."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Farmmi, Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI ) is an agricultural products supplier, distributor and logistics service provider, with a focus on edible mushrooms (including shiitake and wood ear mushrooms) and other agricultural products. The Company distributes high-quality agricultural goods to the global markets primarily through its established distribution channels. For more information, please visit the Farmmi official website.

