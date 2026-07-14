ALERT: Investors in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z).

Investors who purchased shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) prior to February 11, 2025 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: Z shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 10, 2026, an Zillow Group investor filed a lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Zillow's agreement with Redfin Corporation was not a "partnership," but rather an acquisition of Redfin's business, that as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws, that upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and that as a result, defendants' statements about Zillow's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.