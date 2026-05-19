Investors who lost money with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) prior to June 2021 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: ADBE shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In October 2023, aNASDAQ: ADBE investor filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of securities laws by Adobe Inc. The plaintiff alleged that certain public statements made by Adobe between July 23, 2021, and September 15, 2022 related to competition from Figma and the adequacy of Adobe's existing offerings to counter harms Adobe may have faced due to Figma's growing market position were materially false and misleading. The plaintiff alleges among other things, that the lawsuit arose from the alleged Defendants' fraudulent scheme to conceal the competitive threat Adobe faced from Figma, because privately, the defendants feared the significant threat Figma posed not just to Adobe's UI/UX design tool, Adobe XD, but also to its flagship products.

On February 23, 2025, an amended complaint was filed and on March 29, 2024, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

O March 27, 2025, the court issued an order granting the defendants' motion to dismiss.

The plaintiff sought leave to amend the complaint in response to the court's order, which the court denied on November 7, 2025 and the plaintiff is appealing the court's orders.

Those who purchased shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) long-term should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.