Aleut Awarded Multi-Disciplinary Maintenance & Repair Contract for U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Facilities

Aleut Federal, LLC

24 Jul, 2023, 14:39 ET

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Building Company, LLC (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Huntsville to serve U.S. Army Garrison Alaska (USAG-Alaska). This non-personal services contract encompasses multi-disciplinary maintenance and repair services for a wide range of USAG-Alaska facilities, systems, sub-systems, components, and equipment.

"This contract award further solidifies Aleut's commitment to supporting the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," said Aleut Federal's Senior Vice President of Construction Services, John Mroz. "Aleut is honored to contribute its expertise and resources to ensure the continued operational readiness and excellence of USAG-Alaska's facilities."

Under this contract, Aleut will be responsible for providing comprehensive maintenance services at various locations, including Fort Wainwright (FWA), Fort Greely Alaska (FGA), Donnelly Training Area (DTA), Yukon Training Area (YTA), Black Rapids Training Site (BRTA), and Seward Military Resort (SMR). Aleut will deploy its highly skilled personnel, along with state-of-the-art equipment, tools, vehicles, materials, supervision, subcontracts, and other necessary resources to perform all corrective maintenance (CM) tasks for designated sites and facilities.

The contract has a base period of performance of one year and includes four 1-year option periods, ensuring long-term support for USAG-Alaska's critical infrastructure and operational needs. Aleut's expertise positions them as an ideal partner for this endeavor, capable of delivering innovative and efficient solutions across a diverse range of construction services.

"Aleut looks forward to a successful partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville and USAG-Alaska, delivering exceptional services that meet and exceed the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency," said Mroz.

About Aleut

Formed in 2021, Aleut Building Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 Alaska Native regional corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971. 

Aleut Building Company, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business specializing in design-build and design-bid-build solutions, providing a wide range of traditional and specialty construction services.

