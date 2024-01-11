Nick Trzcinski Assumes Role as President of Aleut Federal, LLC

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Federal, LLC (Aleut), a leading provider of defense, infrastructure, and intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Trzcinski as its new President, effective immediately. This decision comes after an extensive search process.

Trzcinski brings over 20 years of government services experience in the defense and civilian agency markets, with previous leadership experience at Salient CRGT, GDIT, CSRA, SRA Int'l, and time as a uniformed submariner.

Nick Trzcinski, President of Aleut Federal

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Aleut Federal and excited to continue working with our dedicated team to drive innovation and excellence," said Trzcinski. "We have a strong foundation, and I look forward to leading the company through its next phase of growth."

As Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aleut Federal since 2021 and Interim President since September 2023, Trzcinski has played a pivotal role in steering the company through a comprehensive reorganization, implementing large-scale process changes, and fostering a positive shift in the company's culture. His outstanding leadership during this interim period has been instrumental in outlining a strategic path for sustainable growth, aligning with the mission and values of Aleut Federal's parent company, The Aleut Corporation (TAC).

"We are confident that Nick's experience and institutional knowledge will drive Aleut Federal to new heights," stated Skoey Vergen, President & CEO of TAC. "TAC extended the offer to Nick because of his deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and ability to effectively engage with employees, customers, and stakeholders. Nick's leadership during the reorganization and his commitment to TAC's mission and values have been exemplary."

ABOUT ALEUT
Aleut Federal, LLC is a leading provider of defense, infrastructure, and intelligence solutions, committed to delivering innovative and mission-critical services to government agencies. With a focus on excellence, Aleut Federal leverages its deep industry expertise in the technology, mission support, environmental, and construction sectors to support the unique needs of its customers.

Aleut Federal is a holding company of The Aleut Corporation (TAC) for managing federal services. TAC is one of the 12 Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971. Aleut Federal offers a portfolio of small disadvantaged businesses, including participants in the Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program.

