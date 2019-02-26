Alex Ceponkus Joins Exiger as Global Head of Software Engineering

Ceponkus will lead the development of Exiger Tech's AI-powered RegTech solutions

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the leader in the provision of technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions announced today that Alex Ceponkus has been named Senior Vice President, Global Head of Software Engineering of Exiger Tech, to drive innovation, scale and delivery of its technology solutions. He is based in Toronto.

A distinguished executive with deep experience scaling software on the global stage, Alex will play a key role in increasing the reach of Exiger's suite of products, including its AI-powered RegTech solutions, DDIQ and Insight 3PM, while maintaining and enhancing the quality that financial institutions and multi-national corporations have come to expect from Exiger.

"Alex's appointment goes a long way toward ensuring we're upholding quality as we scale, thinking wisely about how we deploy solutions and making decisions that deliver the best value for our clients," says Brendan Galla, Chief Product Officer of Exiger. "He is building upon our culture of excellence as we increase the capabilities of our systems, while helping us to provide cost-effective, auditable and explainable risk management outcomes for our clients."

Alex brings more than 20 years' experience in software engineering to Exiger. He is known for scaling international engineering organizations during periods of rapid growth, starting with small teams and building them up to deliver high quality, agile solutions — all while responding to fast-evolving user demands. As a longtime senior manager at Blackberry and former engineering leader for BBM via Canada's CMW Social Networking, Alex is at home in a high-growth SME environment leveraging his experience running a complex and reliable system architecture that services a global user base.

"Exiger is at an inflection point," says Ceponkus. "I was drawn to the sophistication of DDIQ's AI-based platform, especially its ability to reduce false positives and drive efficiency gains for global organizations. Now, after considerable investment and time spent building out the foundational components and features, the focus is on ensuring that we're continuing to deliver the highest possible standards as we grow. Ultimately, we're dedicated to fulfilling the global market need for sustainable compliance solutions."

Alex is a graduate of the University of Toronto, and has also held senior engineering positions at AgileDelta, Choreology Ltd., and Bowstreet Inc. (acquired by IBM). Drawing on his engineering experience, he is the author of Applied XML: A Toolkit for Programmers and directly contributed to numerous patented innovations in the mobile wireless communication field.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence ; Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM . Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, London, Bucharest, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Contacts

U.S.

Kody Gurfein

+1 212 455 9408

kgurfein@exiger.com

Dana Mirman

917.583.0777

dana@markallenco.com

SOURCE Exiger

Related Links

http://www.exiger.com

