Exiger and Palantir Join Forces to Accelerate Defense Acquisition and Operational Readiness for U.S. Army Materiel Command

Effort Combines Palantir's Operating System and Exiger's Mission-Built Supply Chain AI

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , a market-leading supply chain AI company, today announced its work with Palantir to deliver an integrated capability that supports risk, multi-tier supply chains, and readiness for the U.S. Army. The work combines Palantir's advanced AI platform and management with Exiger's supply chain AI.

"America's warfighters cannot afford blind spots or single points of failure — not on the battlefield and not in the supply chain," said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies. "This partnership combines Palantir's and Exiger's world-class technologies to integrate production decisions with battlefield demands, ensuring the Army can deliver faster and more reliably to those on the front lines."

Exiger secured a multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Army to license its 1Exiger software to Army Materiel Command. 1Exiger will deliver an AI-driven multi-tier supply chain illumination, orchestration, and monitoring capability to transform Army sustainment activities across all major sustainment categories, including ground combat, aviation, fires and munitions, air and missile, and communications. Exiger's software will integrate with Army's Weapons System 360 and Vantage environments, and Palantir's data-driven operations and decision-making platform, delivering decision-ready intelligence to reduce administrative and production lead times, improve supplier selection and sourcing, enhance sustainment forecasting, accelerate organic and additive manufacturing, strengthen resilience in contested environments, and enable rapid AI-driven responses to disruptions.

"These partnerships are essential to elevating defense industrial base engagement, management, and mission readiness," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "AI and automation across the supply chain enable deeper visibility, faster risk surfacing, active and proactive mitigation, and accelerated supply movement, giving commanders and portfolio acquisition executives a level of foresight and speed never before possible."

Exiger's mapping and proactive management of risk in supply chains across the defense industrial base together with Palantir's integration of data and decisions inside the defense enterprise create a unified demand-and-supply solution that aligns real-time requirements with real-world supplier behavior for a single operating picture.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. In 2025, Exiger was awarded a multi-million dollar contract by U.S. CBP to detect illicit transshipment. Exiger was also an awardee on the GSA's SCRIPTS BPA, and was the highest-ranked unrestricted vendor of the 10-year, $919 million contract . Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

