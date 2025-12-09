Exiger Recognized in the 2025/26 ProcureTech100

Supply Chain AI Company Recognized Amongst Most Innovative and Customer-Centric Procurement Vendors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government, announced its selection to the 2025/26 ProcureTech100, the annual list celebrating the most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry.

The annual ProcureTech100 list celebrates the most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry

The ProcureTech100, now in its fifth year, enters a new chapter as Art of Procurement takes over stewardship of the highly respected, peer-driven program. The 2025/26 list was selected by a panel of executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world.

"We're pleased to be included in the ProcureTech100 for another year, which reflects the momentum we're seeing across procurement and supply chain teams who are demanding clearer visibility, stronger resilience, and smarter AI," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "This recognition underscores our commitment to building technology that helps customers stay ahead of risk and deliver real operational impact."

The official announcement of this year's 100 providers took place during a live webinar on December 9 at 11:00 AM ET. The 2025/26 ProcureTech100 Yearbook was also released during the event, offering insights into the technologies and emerging trends reshaping procurement.

Access the event recording here: https://www.airmeet.com/e/49f23980-b4ef-11f0-a353-831dca50c72a

About the ProcureTech100

The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com/

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and defense industrial base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. In 2025, Exiger was awarded a multi-million dollar contract by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detect illicit transshipment. Exiger was also an awardee on the GSA's Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) BPA, and was the highest-ranked unrestricted vendor of the 10-year, $919 million contract . Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger