Alex Henthorn-Iwane Joins PacketFabric as Chief Marketing Officer

"Alex Henthorn-Iwane is an innovative marketer who brings a keen understanding of disruptive technologies and their go-to-market plays," said Ward. "With his track record of success, I'm confident that he will help take PacketFabric to the next level."

Henthorn-Iwane was most recently VP of Marketing at Sinefa, an analytics startup acquired by Palo Alto Networks in late 2020, and VP of Product Marketing at ThousandEyes, acquired by Cisco Systems for around $1B. Henthorn-Iwane has previously held executive roles at Kentik Technologies, Quali, and Packet Design.

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe. PacketFabric's agile connectivity empowers enterprises to move at the speed of the cloud, digitally transform their business, and deliver superior digital experiences.

PacketFabric saw explosive growth in 2020, which is accelerating in 2021. It recently announced the extension of its NaaS offering in partnership with Colt Technology Services' On Demand platform. In January, PacketFabric launched Cloud Router, a service that delivers multi-cloud connectivity in minutes with no need for hardware or sub-optimal routing of traffic through internal data centers, the public Internet, or centralized networking choke points.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages end-to-end automation, a private optical network, and the latest in packet switching technology. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized with the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," named one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

