Alex Palou Can Earn $40,000 with Indianapolis 500 Win from BorgWarner's Rolling Jackpot

Jackpot increases by $20,000 annually

Claimed only twice since its establishment in 1995

Only six drivers have won back-to-back Indianapolis 500 races

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot currently stands at $40,000, awaiting the moment a driver wins the Indianapolis 500 in consecutive years to claim the prize. Following his victory in the 2025 Indianapolis 500, Alex Palou has the opportunity to earn the jackpot if he captures his second win at the 2026 Indianapolis 500, to be held Sunday, May 24, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou has the opportunity to earn the BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot with a win at the 2026 Indianapolis 500.

Established by BorgWarner in 1995, the Rolling Jackpot increases by $20,000 each year and rewards drivers who achieve the rare feat of winning the Indianapolis 500 back-to-back. The jackpot has been cashed in only twice since its inception—by Helio Castroneves in 2002 ($160,000) and Josef Newgarden in 2024 ($440,000). Since the inaugural race in 1911, only six drivers have captured consecutive victories at the legendary race, including Wilbur Shaw (1939–1940), Mauri Rose (1947–1948), Bill Vukovich (1953–1954), Al Unser (1970–1971), Castroneves, and Newgarden.

Palou, who has won the series championship for the last three consecutive years, drives for Chip Ganassi Racing and enters the 2026 Indianapolis 500 in first place in the NTT INDYCAR Series point standings after the first six races with 237 points. Palou has three wins this season and 22 career INDYCAR wins.

"The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most iconic races in motorsports, and BorgWarner is proud to continue building the excitement through the Rolling Jackpot," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "Alex is driving great this season with three wins and five top-5 finishes, so there's a good chance we'll meet him again this year in Victory Circle."

Beyond the Rolling Jackpot, a repeat victory would earn Palou another appearance on the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy, which features the sculpted faces of all race winners. He would also be presented with another BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy™, commonly known as the "Baby Borg," a miniature version of the legendary 110-pound sterling silver trophy.

If Palou does not win the 2026 Indianapolis 500, the jackpot will roll over to next year with an additional $20,000 to the total.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, goals, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our engine and machine controllers will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner