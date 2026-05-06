BorgWarner to Supply Variable Turbine Geometry Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas Recirculation Cooler for Major European Commercial Vehicle OEM

Conquest business win expands BorgWarner's depth in the on-highway commercial vehicle segment

High-efficiency variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler will support a Euro 7-compliant, 6-cylinder heavy-duty diesel engine platform

Jointly developed solutions are designed to support performance, fuel efficiency and emissions compliance for demanding long-haul truck applications

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured conquest business with a major European commercial vehicle OEM to supply a high-efficiency VTG turbocharger and an EGR cooler for a Euro 7-compliant, 6-cylinder heavy-duty diesel engine platform. The award expands BorgWarner's depth in the on-highway commercial vehicle segment and further broadens its collaboration with the customer. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2028.

BorgWarner to Supply Turbocharger and EGR Cooler for Major European Commercial Vehicle OEM

"We are pleased to further expand our relationship with this customer on our jointly developed turbocharger and EGR cooler business for a premium heavy-duty engine platform," said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "This award reflects BorgWarner's ability to combine advanced technology, strong application engineering and competitive solutions to support demanding commercial vehicle applications. We look forward to bringing this jointly developed solution to market."

The awarded products are designed for a new Euro 7-compliant, 6-cylinder heavy-duty diesel engine for long-haul truck applications. BorgWarner's solution is intended to support a highly capable commercial vehicle platform while helping meet increasingly stringent emissions and fuel efficiency requirements.

The VTG turbocharger was developed specifically for the application and features a tailored cartridge and turbine housing design to meet the platform's performance requirements. Additional features include ball bearings to enhance transient response and support fuel efficiency, along with a high-efficiency compressor design optimized for demanding operating conditions. The EGR cooler incorporates an advanced internal plate design to improve thermal performance and exhaust gas recirculation efficiency, while a floating core architecture helps enhance durability under severe thermal cycling.

Manufactured at BorgWarner's facilities in Bradford, United Kingdom, and Vigo, Spain, the solution supports the customer's production strategy and reinforces BorgWarner's commitment to operational excellence and customer proximity.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

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You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our variable turbine geometry turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation cooler will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner