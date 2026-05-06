New business awards support passenger car and van programs across multiple combustion engine platforms

BorgWarner's broad turbocharger portfolio helps support performance, fuel economy and emissions targets

The awards include both extensions of existing business and a conquest win with a long-standing European customer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has secured multiple turbocharger business awards with a major European OEM for a range of passenger car and van applications. The awards, which include both extensions of existing business and a conquest win, further strengthen BorgWarner's position in combustion vehicle applications. Production is expected to begin in phases from the second quarter of 2026 through the second quarter of 2029.

BorgWarner Secures Multiple Turbocharger Awards with Major European OEM

"These business wins reflect BorgWarner's strong turbocharging technology portfolio, our competitive solutions and the trust we have built with this long-standing customer," said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "As the industry continues to demand highly efficient combustion solutions, BorgWarner remains committed to delivering advanced turbocharger technologies, reliable supply and strong launch execution for our customers around the world."

The awarded business includes turbocharger solutions for multiple vehicle programs spanning both gasoline and diesel applications. The portfolio includes variable turbine geometry, twin-scroll wastegate and regulated two-stage turbocharging technologies tailored to a range of engine and vehicle requirements, helping the customer meet increasingly demanding performance, fuel economy and emissions targets across a broad range of applications.

The products for these awards will be manufactured at BorgWarner's facilities in Rzeszów, Poland and Kirchheimbolanden, Germany. The programs also highlight BorgWarner's ability to combine advanced engineering with strong supply chain execution to support complex, high-volume customer launches.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our turbocharging technology will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner