Alex Spigel named CompTIA 2023 Member of the Year

Co-founder and COO of Choice Cyber Solutions honored at ChannelCon 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A rising star in the technology industry whose commitment to CompTIA includes sharing her cybersecurity expertise, championing the power of community and advocating for inclusion and diversity is the association's Member of the Year for 2023.

Alex Spigel, co-founder and chief operating officer of Choice Cyber Solutions in Owings Mills, Md., was honored on the opening day of CompTIA's ChannelCon 2023, the technology industry's premier annual conference. The annual award recognizes an individual for their outstanding service to and impact on the association and the industry.

"I've been lucky to be a part of the CompTIA community," Spigel said. "I've been introduced to so many people through CompTIA that have helped me along the way."

"Alex's enthusiastic engagement with CompTIA is an inspiration to her fellow members and staff alike," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer for the association. "She approaches every project with equal measures of expertise and professionalism, and encouragement and support for others. We are proud to honor Alex with our Member of the Year Award."

In the past 12 months Spigel chaired the CompTIA Cybersecurity Community, was a member of the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) Subject Matter Expert Council and the North America Community Executive Council and served as a volunteer leader for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark program.

"My goal is to help build up others and help them feel comfortable in the CompTIA Community and understand the value they bring to the table," she said.

Nominations supporting Spigel for the Member of the Year highlighted her impact on CompTIA and its members.

"Whenever there is a goal or initiative that needs to be accomplished, Alex is the one to take the lead and keep things moving along."

"She adores the CompTIA community and is so grateful for the continuous learning and growth opportunities she has experienced being a part of the community."

"Alex values all the relationships that she has built and nourished within the CompTIA communities and does everything in her power to help and encourage others to grow and learn."

Spigel is the eighth technology industry leader to receive the CompTIA Member of the Year award. Past honorees include Rita Loncar, Hannah Lloyd, Nellie Scott, Angel L. Piñeiro Jr., Victor Johnston, Tracy Pound and John Tippett.

