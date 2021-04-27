"Alexa, Start My Meeting," DTEN Devices Go Hands-free With Alexa For Business And Zoom Rooms

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN today introduces the integration of voice-activated Alexa for Business features with its award-winning Zoom Rooms appliances. Through intuitive voice commands, DTEN customers may instantly schedule meetings, manage device controls and access informational resources via Alexa – all completely hands-free. The addition of Alexa for Business is part of DTEN's timely initiative to facilitate safe return to the office, as well as the company's goal to always make video conferencing easy and intuitive.

"Alexa for Business is a smart addition to DTEN's all-in-one devices, widely recognized for our seamless, plug and play video conferencing experiences," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's Chief Marketing Officer. "The ability to schedule and manage meetings through Alexa promotes safety, offers a natural experience and simplifies meeting management."

With Alexa for Business, DTEN customers can instantly connect to meetings through voice commands. By linking Alexa for Business to the organization's calendar system, users can ask "Alexa is this room free?," "Alexa, extend the meeting for half an hour," or "Alexa, find a room." Keeping employees on time is also essential, so Alexa even reminds employees when there are only 5 minutes left in a meeting.

"As employees begin to return to work safely, Alexa for Business offers hands-free meeting management for Zoom Rooms on DTEN devices," continues Yaskowitz. "Alexa also improves productivity with voice-activated commands, allowing team members to focus on the meeting rather than the technology."

Alexa for Business can be activated within the Zoom Admin Management panel in minutes. No additional hardware is needed with DTEN all-in-one devices.

Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom provides context, "Activating Alexa for Business into Zoom Rooms appliances from DTEN is simple but impactful. Using voice commands in Zoom Rooms reduces meeting friction, promoting collaboration and enhancing the video-first experience."

Two popular DTEN Zoom Rooms appliances, DTEN ON and DTEN ME, support Alexa for Business. Currently Alexa voice-controls are available for DTEN devices in the US only.

"Alexa for Business is a prime example of the DTEN initiative to make return to work safer and simpler," concludes Yaskowitz. "Our customers also have access to a portfolio of solutions including personal mobile device controls, virtual receptionist, kiosk mode, digital signage and more."

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global .

