Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Named One of the Most Charitable Companies in America by Newsweek

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Most Charitable Companies by Newsweek. This consequential designation reinforces our steadfast commitment as a mission-driven company to create and grow clusters that advance human health. Combined with our multi-year recognition as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, it attests to the strength of our one-of-a-kind brand and differentiated business model that have earned us the trust of the world's leading life science companies," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Guided by our extraordinary culture of idea meritocracy, integrity, mutual respect, transparency, and teamwork, our best-in-class team takes great pride in our noble contributions to combat some of the nation's most urgent challenges, including disease and the mental health epidemic, supporting our military and our nation's heroes, and driving educational opportunities. Catalyzing the health, wellness, safety, and productivity of our tenants, employees, communities, and the world at large drives everything we do."

Since its inception as a garage startup in 1994, Alexandria has been at the vanguard of the life science industry's incredible innovation and its endeavor to extend and save lives; and with 10,000 known diseases, over 90% of which still have no approved treatments, there continues to be immense growth potential for the future and the call-to-action for cross-sector collaboration is more important than ever. In 2025, Alexandria received the Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award from the Foundation for National Institutes of Health (FNIH). This historic award recognizes the company's significant contributions to the FNIH's work in accelerating biomedical innovation, epitomized by Alexandria's leadership in catalyzing a mission-critical public-private partnership with the FNIH to build a precision medicine framework for depression to address the urgent need for new, more effective medicines for patients. The first-of-its-kind initiative is being developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as leading research institutions, cutting-edge life science entities, and patient advocates. The bold program aims to pave the way for a future where major depressive disorder is effectively treated at an individual level, rather than by a one-size-fits-all approach.

Alexandria is dedicated to developing and implementing scalable, long-term solutions to some of the most consequential societal issues to make a lasting impact on the health and vitality of its communities. By uniting the passion and dedication of its world-class team with that of its community partners, the company drives positive change through its impactful corporate social responsibility efforts, focused on (1) accelerating medical innovation to save lives, (2) harnessing agtech to combat hunger and improve nutrition, (3) supporting our military, our veterans and their families, (4) revolutionizing addiction treatment, (5) building principled leaders through education, (6) inspiring future generations with stories and values of our nation's heroes, and (7) prioritizing the mental health crisis.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle, and New York City. As of December 31, 2025, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $20.75 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 35.9 million RSF of operating properties. Alexandria has a long-standing and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

