Alexion Wins Treasury Award for Technology Transformation, Using ICD

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was highly commended for "Harnessing the Power of Technology" in Treasury Today's Adam Smith Awards last week, using ICD, an independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments.

Alexion's treasury team transformed its cash management and investment workflow using ICD Portal, 360T, Kyriba and SAP, among other technologies. The resulting efficiency not only saves them time and reduces risk, but it also enables the team to minimize their uninvested cash.

"Alexion's business is centered on innovation and working collaboratively with external partners. It is in this spirit that we chose the right technology partners to help us fulfill our vision. The requisites for success included the best in functionality, ease of use, reporting and proven integration experience," says Stacy Liparidis, Associate Director, Treasury at Alexion.

"We're thrilled for the Alexion team and their success in advancing their own organization and the industry itself," says ICD CEO Tory Hazard. "ICD is proud to have our portal be part of their transformative workflow for cash and investments."

Alexion is a $5 billion global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines.

Details of the transformational technology project will be profiled in Treasury Today and featured in the online magazine's podcast series in the coming weeks.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

