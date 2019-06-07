Alexis Hart and Jaimie Giarrusso of Schneider Electric Honored as Two of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

BOSTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alexis Hart, national director of channel development and strategic accounts, and Jaimie Giarrusso, director of global marketing, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Alexis Hart has been in the channel industry for 14 years, during which she built and led Schneider Electric's service sales team in New York City—growing it by 80% in three years—then moved up through the regional and national levels to her current position. Alexis's emphasis on customer satisfaction, sales team development and proactive account management led her to create and deploy a national leadership development program that focused on teaching best-in-class management strategies to Schneider Electric's channel program managers. During her time at Schneider Electric, Alexis also initiated a sales process development program, as well as an in-depth analysis of the company's micromarket strategy, which resulted in the strengthening of key relationships amongst high-priority companies and geographies.

Making the list for the second year in a row, Jaimie Giarrusso leads the global marketing strategy for Schneider Electric's EcoXpert partner program. With more than 15 years of experience in marketing, and a newly-earned MBA under her belt, Jaimie puts her considerable skills to use to grow brand awareness and animate the channel through digital and social marketing campaigns, including an SEO optimization initiative that increased website visitors averaging 10,000 per month. In 2018, Jaimie established an omnichannel communication that reaches more than 15,000 partners in 30 countries to ensure the offer launch, product boost and segment solution assets and tools are communicated properly and delivered each quarter to support channel success. These efforts also promote EcoXpert successes and provide co-branding opportunities that help partners differentiate in the market to increase their profitability and grow their business.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"If we want our channel partners to be truly successful, we have to provide them with opportunities to develop their own teams, support their customers and grow with us," said James Mylett, vice president of channel development, Schneider Electric. "This recognition from CRN exemplifies the kind of work our channel leaders—like Alexis and Jaimie—do every day to ensure our valued partners are getting the best Schneider Electric has to offer."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC. Additional information about Alexis & Jaimie is available online at http://www.crnshowcases.com/wotc/schneider.

