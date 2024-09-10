Schneider Home is Now Available to Make Energy Management Easier for Homeowners

First-of-its-kind solution integrates solar, battery, EV charger, and utility power to simplify energy management through a single intuitive app

By making cutting-edge technology easy to understand, Schneider Home helps homeowners take control of their energy, boost efficiency, extend backup power, and save money

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the nationwide launch of Schneider Home , a new solution designed to help homeowners simplify their energy management, easily extend their home's backup power, and save money on their utility bills. Introduced at RE+, North America's largest clean energy event, Schneider Home combines solar, battery, EV charging, and utility power into one easy-to-use system, all managed through a single app.

Developed for convenience and simplicity, Schneider Home automates energy savings, extends backup power runtime, enhances electrical safety, and provides control to make homes more efficient, resilient, and sustainable. This integrated solution starts with Schneider Pulse, a smart electrical panel at the heart of the system directly integrating each piece of the solution; Schneider Boost, a home battery for safe, clean energy storage; Schneider Inverter, a hybrid solar inverter; Schneider Charge, an electric vehicle (EV) charger; and Schneider X Series outlets, light switches, and dimmers, all connected to intelligently orchestrate home energy conveniently through the intuitive Schneider Home app.

"Homeowners are dealing with increasing energy prices and an unreliable power grid at a time when their lives and homes are becoming more dependent on electricity, forcing them to reexamine how they power their homes," said Nadège Petit, Chief Innovation Officer, Schneider Electric. "But they have few existing options, and they all require separate apps and disjointed hardware. Schneider Home is a fully integrated solution that eliminates that complexity. It gives homeowners complete control, putting them in charge without requiring them to engage with multiple apps, products or interfaces."

Thanks to financial incentives, like the Inflation Reduction Act, upgrading to Schneider Home is now more affordable than ever. This solution qualifies for many of these programs, allowing homeowners to save significantly on the purchase and installation, as well as on their future utility bills. Schneider Home is easy to purchase as a full suite or incrementally as the homeowner's needs change over time, with online tools that walk homeowners through options to meet their specific needs and connect them with a certified installer.

Recently recognized as the world's most sustainable company , this launch demonstrates Schneider Electric's continuing leadership in home energy management systems and the reason Schneider Electric residential products are installed and trusted in four out of 10 U.S. homes. Schneider Home has already earned the CES Innovation Award and the OMDIA Innovation Award, as well as being named a Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media.

Good Things Happen When You're in Control

Schneider Electric is rolling out its first U.S. consumer digital advertising campaign for California homeowners, encouraging them to change the way they look at their home's energy and to put take back the power, money, and control with Schneider Home. By simplifying a complicated topic like home energy management, the new ad campaign aims to empower homeowners with a simple understanding of the value of a Schneider Home.

The three new 30-second spots use different musical genres to bring to life the savings, the peace-of-mind of reliable energy, and ease of control available with Schneider Home with different musical genres underscoring the campaign theme, Good things happen when you're in control. The new advertising spots can be previewed here ( Ad 1 , Ad 2 , and Ad 3 ).

For more information on the solution and how to order it, please visit SchneiderHome.com .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #SmartHome #Innovation #EnergySavings #adcampaign

SOURCE Schneider Electric