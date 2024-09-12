Schneider Electric Foundation Turns 25, Launches '25 Years Young' Campaign in the U.S.

'25 Years Young' celebrates the 25 th anniversary of the foundation

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 25th anniversary of its foundation, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is launching a global campaign in celebration of both this key milestone and the next generation of young leaders committed to building a fairer, low-carbon society.

'25 Years Young': A Celebration of Youth and 25 Years of Action

Founded in 1999 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports changemakers driving sustainable development, promoting social inclusion, and empowering communities worldwide. Throughout 2024, the foundation will celebrate the world's youth by raising awareness of their social and environmental impact and mobilizing the support of company employees. The high point of these celebrations is the launch of a global call for contributions with the foundation's social entrepreneurship partner, Ashoka. In the U.S., the call for contributions launched this week.

Ever since its creation, the Schneider Electric Foundation has been a pioneer in supporting positive initiatives to tackle growing social and environmental challenges and many innovations are driven by young people from around the world. The foundation supports them in making an impact for a fairer energy transition and is honoring them on its 25th anniversary.

'Youth Innovation for A Sustainable Future': A Global Call for Contributions

The call for contributions titled 'Youth Innovation For A Sustainable Future' with Ashoka's program Changemaker Companies aims to select 25 of the most impactful and innovative youth projects across all five continents (Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East). This global call for contributions focuses on professional engagement and a fair transition, and a 50,000-euro prize will be awarded to the winning project during the COP29 climate summit in Bakou, Azerbaïdjan. Those projects selected will also benefit from increased visibility across the social media channels of both Schneider Electric's Foundation and Ashoka's network of countries. In name of the country, the call for contributions will be launched on date.

"The '25 Years Young' campaign celebrates the Schneider Electric Foundation's 25-year journey and reaffirms our commitment to the future," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "Through this initiative, we hope to empower the next generation of trailblazers whose innovations will solve the most urgent social and environmental challenges of tomorrow."

About the Schneider Electric Foundation

In a world where social and environmental challenges are more widespread and more urgent than ever, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports innovative and forward-looking initiatives to give as many people as possible the energy they need to succeed.

Always forward-looking and optimistic, the goal of the Schneider Electric Foundation is to play a part in creating a fairer, less carbon-intensive society that gives future generations the tools to transform our world.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,800 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where everyone has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

