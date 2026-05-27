ALEXIS LAUREN Positioning for Growth as Demand Rises Across the Luxury Medspa Industry

Founder-Led Brand Differentiates Itself in the Rapidly Growing Medspa Category Through Personalized Care, Elevated Hospitality, and Recurring Membership Revenue

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly prioritize preventative wellness, personalized aesthetics, and elevated self-care experiences, the medspa industry is undergoing a major evolution, and ALEXIS LAUREN is positioned to be at the center of that change. Projected to surpass $78 billion globally over the next decade, the category is shifting beyond transactional cosmetic services, moving toward more relationship-driven wellness experiences.

Courtesy of ALEXIS LAUREN

Founded in 2022 by Alexis Renda, ALEXIS LAUREN was intentionally designed to challenge the traditional medspa model, where clients are often overwhelmed by extensive treatment menus and inconsistent experiences. Instead, the ultra-luxe Beauty Collective focuses on simplified, curated care plans that guide clients through personalized treatments within a hospitality-driven environment.

"The medspa industry has grown incredibly fast, but consumers today are looking for more than access to treatments," said Alexis Renda, Founder and CEO of ALEXIS LAUREN. "People want guidance, consistency, and experiences that feel personalized to them. We built ALEXIS LAUREN around intentionality, creating an environment where clients feel comfortable, cared for, and confident in their long-term wellness journey."

Growth across the medspa category continues to be fueled by increasing interest in preventative skincare, non-invasive treatments, and self-care focused wellness routines, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Many clients are gravitating toward brands that simplify the aesthetic experience, while still delivering elevated service and long-term relationships.

ALEXIS LAUREN differentiates itself through its attention to detail, luxury atmosphere, and membership-driven model designed to encourage consistency and retention. Rather than operating with an extensive à la carte approach, the brand guides clients through outcome-driven care intended to eliminate decision fatigue and create a more approachable wellness experience.

That strategy is reinforced by The Vault, ALEXIS LAUREN's proprietary membership-style program that allows clients to deposit monthly credits toward future treatments and products while encouraging recurring engagement and loyalty. The model not only supports long-term client relationships, but also creates a strong operational foundation as the company looks to expand through franchising.

"As the medspa category continues to grow, we believe consumers will continue gravitating toward brands that combine personalization with operational consistency," said Jen Allers, Director of Franchise Development at ALEXIS LAUREN. "Our model was deliberately built around retention, simplicity, and personalization, establishing a scalable framework for thoughtful growth into new markets."

Currently operating corporate locations in Miami with additional expansion underway, ALEXIS LAUREN is actively seeking franchise partners interested in bringing the brand's modern, relationship-driven medspa concept to new markets nationwide, including California, Illinois, New York, the Carolinas, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee.

For more information about franchising with ALEXIS LAUREN, visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise.

About ALEXIS LAUREN

Founded in 2022, ALEXIS LAUREN is an ultra-luxe beauty collective and luxury medspa delivering personalized, medical-grade aesthetic treatments through a simplified, intention-led approach. Rooted in science and elevated hospitality, the brand is designed to eliminate the paradox of choice by guiding clients through curated care without hidden add-ons. Headquartered in Miami, ALEXIS LAUREN currently operates two corporate locations, with a third coming soon, and is expanding through franchising into key U.S. markets. For more information, please visit https://alexislauren.com/pages/medspa-franchise, or follow ALEXIS LAUREN on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE ALEXIS LAUREN