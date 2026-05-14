ALEXIS ORTEGA IS CROWNED 2026 U.S. BARTENDER OF THE YEAR IN THE TALES OF THE COCKTAIL FOUNDATION PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO NATIONAL FINALS

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/diageo/9397651-en-2026-us-bartender-year-world-class-diageo-national-finals

Alexis Ortega was crowned champion, earning the honor of representing the United States at the World Class Global Finals in Scotland this fall, where he will compete against top bartenders from more than 50 countries. Ortega's victory wasn't just from technical precision, it was his ability to blend creativity, composure and hospitality in a way that consistently set him apart. With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, the Philadelphia mixologist is known for an approach that balances elevated craft with accessibility, creating experiences that feel as welcoming as they are inventive.

"World Class challenged me in all the best ways, pushing me to think on my feet, trust my instincts and bring my perspective as a storyteller behind the bar," says Alexis Ortega. "I'm grateful for the amazing community of peers who want to see you grow, succeed and raise the craft together. Representing the U.S. at the Global Finals is an incredible honor, and I'm ready to bring that same energy and a little dancing to the world stage."

This year marks the inaugural season of the collaboration between DIAGEO and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, born from a shared vision to transform World Class into a platform for education, mentorship, community and career advancement – principles that were brought to life in the design and challenges showcased during the World Class U.S. Finals competition.

Over the first two days of competition, finalists took on three challenges designed to test both creativity and technical precision. Competitors crafted a Ketel One Vodka cocktail inspired by their personal heritage and bartending journey, developed the next trending coffee cocktail featuring Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, and went head-to-head in an eight-minute Speed Round, preparing six DIAGEO cocktails judged on balance, efficiency, skill, and hospitality. Following these rounds, the Top 5 highest scorers advanced to the final stage, where they faced two additional challenges with Tequila Don Julio Blanco and Tanqueray No. TEN before Ortega ultimately claimed the title.

"The level of talent on display this year reflects just how exceptional the U.S. bartending community continues to be," said Erin Creighton, Director of Marketing for On-Premise at DIAGEO. "What made this moment even more exciting is that it marked our first season alongside the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, where our commitment to elevating this community and creating meaningful opportunities for bartenders to grow really shined. Alexis brought his distinct perspective and a precision to craft, and we're proud to see him carry that momentum forward as he represents the U.S. on the road to the Global Finals."

"The U.S. Finals was an incredible showcase of what we set out to build in our first season presenting World Class sponsored by Diageo – a program that celebrates craft, community and the individuality of each bartender," said Charlotte Voisey, Executive Director of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "From the very first challenge, Alexis demonstrated not only skill, but a real sense of identity behind the bar. As we continue to support this talented group of finalists at Tales of the Cocktail 2026 this summer through our Tales Scholarship program, we are focused on creating more opportunities that champion bartenders and invest in their growth well beyond the competition."

Wondering what goes into a World Class cocktail? Alexis Ortega's two signature creations from the U.S. Finals showcase inventive flavor combinations and narrative-driven cocktail creation, which helped take him to the top:

ALEXIS ORTEGA'S WINNING COCKTAILS

First Call Ingredients: 1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur .5 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado .5 oz Grapefruit Syrup 1 Dropper Saline (20%) Grapefruit Soda Grapefruit Wedge for Garnish Preparation: Combine Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, grapefruit syrup and saline in a shaker with ice and shake thoroughly. Double strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Melone di Bella Vista Ingredients: 1 oz Tanqueray No. TEN .5 oz Chamomile Bitter Bianco .75 oz Concentrated Honeydew Melon .5 oz Centerbe .25 oz Melon Liqueur Compressed Melon Garnish Preparation: Add all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir well. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass and garnish with compressed melon.



Follow @WorldClassUS on Instagram to keep up with Alexis Ortega's road to the World Class Global Finals and for highlights from this year's competition. For those interested in competing, stay tuned for updates on how to apply for the next World Class U.S. season. Please enjoy responsibly.

For more information about the program and updates on the Global Finals, visit www.worldclassus.com and follow @WorldClassUS on Instagram.

About Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the global hospitality industry through education, advocacy, and community support. As the world's leading spirits education platform, the Foundation provides year-round programs and initiatives that foster professional growth and drive meaningful change. Each July, the industry gathers in New Orleans, the beating heart of cocktail culture and hospitality, for a one-of-a-kind conference that blends education, networking, and celebration like no other. Guided by its core pillars—Educate, Advance, and Support—the Foundation's impact extends far beyond the U.S. reaching professionals and communities around the world. Tales of the Cocktail will take place in New Orleans July 19-24, 2026. #totc2026

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @DIAGEO_NA.

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SOURCE DIAGEO