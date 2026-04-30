Stitzel-Weller Distillery Unveils Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

The second release from Stitzel Reserve, the rare 31-year-old bourbon was distilled in 1992, bottled at 163.2 proof, and will be available exclusively at Stitzel-Weller Distillery beginning April 30, 2026.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitzel-Weller Distillery today announced the release of Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey, the second expression in the Stitzel Reserve collection and a rare, distillery-exclusive bourbon defined by exceptional age, intensity, and depth. Available beginning Thursday, April 30, 2026, the highly limited release will be sold exclusively on-site at Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville for $3,000 per 750mL bottle, with a limit of one bottle per person.

Nicole Austin, Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey, the second expression in the Stitzel Reserve collection and a rare, distillery-exclusive bourbon defined by exceptional age, intensity, and depth. Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

Nearly one year after the debut of Stitzel Reserve and its inaugural 24-Year-Old release, this new expression continues the collection's focus on rare and remarkable whiskeys in the archives of Stitzel-Weller Distillery, entrusted to the care of the historic site's chief custodian, Nicole Austin, the Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo. Distilled in 1992 by a historic Kentucky bourbon producer and aged on-site at Stitzel-Weller Distillery for more than three decades, Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old comes from just 13 barrels and offers a singular example of what extended time in oak can achieve. This whiskey was ultimately pulled from its new charred American oak barrels in 2024, reserved and bottled this year on April 28, 2026, yielding just 176 bottles.

On the nose, the bourbon opens with waxy orchard fruit and pear brandy layered with cedar, apple skin, burnt sugar, dried orange peel, a hint of cola syrup and the nostalgic warmth of aged books. Bottled at 163.2 proof (81.6% ABV), the palate is powerful and concentrated, revealing dark fruit framed by structured oak tannins. The finish is exceptionally long, evolving into notes of pine boughs and baked apple. With a few drops of water, the whiskey softens and opens into delicate apple blossom florals, adding elegance to its depth and intensity.

"When I discovered these barrels, I saw the potential for something extraordinarily rare," said Austin. "What makes this release so special is not just its age, but the fact that it reached 31 years with such integrity. At Stitzel-Weller Distillery, our aging conditions have allowed us to carefully steward barrels like this over time in a way that very few distilleries in Kentucky can. That combination of place, patience and close attention is what gives this bourbon its power, elegance and continued evolution in the glass."

Design & Packaging

As with each Stitzel Reserve release, the overall design cues remain consistent while select elements are tailored to the individual expression. For the 31-year-old release, the packaging reflects the whiskey's extended maturation, featuring an elegant label with woodgrain-inspired detailing in gold and charcoal. Art Deco-influenced corner flourishes frame the design, underscoring the bottle's sense of heritage and collectability. Each bottle is individually numbered and hand-signed by Nicole Austin.

Availability & Tasting Experience

Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey will be available for purchase on-site at Stitzel-Weller Distillery for consumers aged 21+ beginning Thursday, April 30, 2026. The current price is $3,000 for a 750mL bottle, with a limit of one bottle per person.

Consumers may also experience the release through an exclusive bespoke tasting at the Garden & Gun Club at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, priced at $350 per person. Each tasting includes an etched whiskey glass, branded bag, and limited-edition Stitzel-Weller Distillery pin.

Release Details

Product: Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

Stitzel Reserve 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey Collection: Stitzel Reserve

Stitzel Reserve Release Number: Second release

Second release Distilled: 1992

1992 Proof: 163.2 proof / 81.6% ABV

163.2 proof / 81.6% ABV Allocation: 176 bottles

176 bottles Bottle Size: 750mL

750mL Price: $3,000

$3,000 Availability: Exclusively at Stitzel-Weller Distillery

Exclusively at Stitzel-Weller Distillery On-Sale Date: April 30, 2026

April 30, 2026 Purchase Limit: One bottle per person

One bottle per person Tasting Experience: $350 per person at the Garden & Gun Club

For the latest availability updates and sales information, follow Stitzel-Weller Distillery on Instagram @StitzelWellerDistillery or visit the website.

ABOUT STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLERY

Originally opening on Derby Day in 1935 and reopening to the public in 2014, the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery is one of the true cathedrals of the American whiskey industry.

Located only five miles from downtown Louisville, the Stitzel-Weller Distillery Experience is one of the most convenient and impressive stops along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. We are proud to invite guests to step foot on this hallowed ground and gain a unique perspective on the dichotomy of the historic contrasted with the innovations of tomorrow that include Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and I.W. Harper.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Please Drink Responsibly.

STITZEL RESERVE 31-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey. 81.6% Alc/Vol.

Five Keys Bottling Co., Bardstown, KY

SOURCE Diageo