American Liver Foundation Celebrates 50 Years of Advancing Liver Health Nationwide

~ Honoring Five Decades of Progress, Commitment, and Support for Liver Patients~

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) proudly announces its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of unwavering commitment to advancing liver health, empowering liver patients and their families, providing groundbreaking public health initiatives and programs, and funding close to $30 million in critical research that supports and educates the 100 million Americans living with some form of liver disease. Since its founding in 1976, ALF has evolved into a leading voice at the forefront of the fight against liver disease, by educating patients and medical professionals through community events, fundraisers and educational webinars and advocating on Capitol Hill for liver health policies. ALF boldly strives to continue forging 50 years forward advancing liver health programs and initiatives that illustrate our continued dedication to liver patients each and every day.

"ALF has achieved numerous milestones that have shaped the landscape of liver health over the past 50 years, and we're committed to driving progress 50 years forward to educate and support those battling a liver condition and help end liver disease," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation. "As we look 50 years forward, we are excited for each milestone that represents 50 years of stepping stones dedicated to improving the lives of liver patients and their families."

Key highlights through five decades of innovative growth include:

"ALF expresses profound gratitude to its donors, volunteers, medical partners, scientists and researchers and the liver health community for their steadfast support of our mission for the past 50 years," said Emmanual Thomas, MD, PhD, FAASLD, ALF Board Chair and Tenured Professor at University of Miami School of Medicine and member of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases at University of Miami. "As ALF celebrates its legacy, we look 50 years forward with renewed commitment to fostering hope, advancing innovative breakthroughs, and supporting millions affected by liver disease."

In honor of our 50th Anniversary milestone, ALF invites all its supporters to join the Liver of Life Society with a monthly donation of $15 or more. By becoming a monthly donor, you can make a lasting difference in the fight against liver disease that will help us sustain vital programs year-round. As a token of our appreciation, all Liver of Life Society members will receive ALF's commemorative 50th Anniversary tote bag.

"For the past 50 years, ALF has continued to be a beacon of hope for liver patients across the country living with some form of liver disease," said Dan Weil, immediate past Board Chair of ALF, and spouse to a liver patient for over 25 years. "ALF's goal is to create a world free from the challenges of liver disease, but we can't do it without your continued support of our ongoing mission to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. Supporting ALF today means you're helping millions in the future to lead healthier lives and achieve optimal liver health."

For more information about ALF, go to www.liverfoundation.org and for details regarding the Monthly Donor Campaign, please visit Liver of Life Society - American Liver Foundation. Read ALF's entire 50th Anniversary timeline. If you have any questions or concerns regarding liver disease, please call our FREE helpline at 1.800.GO.LIVER (800.465.4837).

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Media Contacts:

Julie Kimbrough

[email protected]

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

Karla Thomas

Direct dial: 773.575.9477

SOURCE American Liver Foundation