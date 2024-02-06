Alfa Laval AB (publ) Fourth quarter and full year 2023

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Order intake increased by 7 percent to SEK 16.9 (15.8) billion.

(15.8) billion. Net sales increased by 8 percent to SEK 17.8 (16.5) billion.

(16.5) billion. Adjusted EBITA increased by 12 percent to SEK 2.8 (2.5) billion, corresponding to a margin of 15.9 (15.3) percent.

(2.5) billion, corresponding to a margin of 15.9 (15.3) percent. Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 3.9 (1.7) billion.

(1.7) billion. Earnings per share of SEK 3.77 (3.00).

Summary

Fourth quarter

Order intake increased by 7 percent* at SEK 16,920 (15,767) million.

Net sales increased by 7 percent* to SEK 17,839 (16,484) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,830 (2,520) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 15.9 (15.3) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,254 (1,762) million.

Net income: SEK 1,570 (1,260) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 3.77 (3.00).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,891 (1,662) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-440) million.

Full year

Order intake increased by 17 percent* to SEK 70,742 (58,645) million.

Net sales increased by 18 percent* to SEK 63,598 (52,135) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 10,221 (8,229) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.1 (15.8) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 8,650 (6,179) million.

Net income: SEK 6,381 (4,569) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 15.31 (10.89).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 9,169 (3,291) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-767) million.

Return on capital employed (%)**: 21.0 (17.3).

Net debt to EBITDA, times**: 0.85 (1.47).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the first quarter

"We expect demand in the first quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the fourth quarter."

Earlier published outlook (October 25, 2023): "We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter."

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 7.50 (6.00) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q4 2023 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on February 6, 2024.

