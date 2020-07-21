Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim Report April 1 - June 30, 2020
Cost program protects profitability
- Order intake on about the same level as last year.
- Adjusted EBITA margin improved to 17.2 % supported by the cost reduction program.
- Strong liquidity focus during the quarter increased cash flow from operating activities with SEK 2.2 billion.
- A recommended public offer of SEK 18 billion concerning Neles was announced on July 13.
Summary
Second Quarter
Order intake was unchanged* at SEK 9,749 (10,025) million.
Net sales decreased by 6 percent* to SEK 10,455 (11,339) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,802 (1,870) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.2 (16.5) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 1,720 (1,832) million.
Net income: SEK 1,296 (1,412) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 3.07 (3.36).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,844 (609) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 60 (95) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (196) million.
First six months
Order intake decreased by 3 percent* to SEK 21,626 (22,238) million.
Net sales decreased by 2 percent* to SEK 21,045 (21,497) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,552 (3,598) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.9 (16.7) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 3,106 (3,454) million.
Net income: SEK 2,320 (2,637) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 5.50 (6.26).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,803 (1,584) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 150 (190) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (196) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.5 (22.2).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.58 (1.30).
* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.
Outlook for the third quarter
"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."
Earlier published outlook (April 23, 2020): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter."
The Q2 2020 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.
