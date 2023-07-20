Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2023

Highlights

  • Order intake increased by 28 percent to SEK 18.4 (14.4) billion.
  • Net sales increased by 34 percent to SEK 15.9 (11.9) billion.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 21 percent to SEK 2.4 (2.0) billion, corresponding to a margin of 15.0 (16.5) percent.
  • Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 1.3 (0.2) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 3.63 (2.75).

Summary

Second quarter
Order intake increased by 22 percent* to SEK 18,405 (14,421) million.
Net sales increased by 27 percent* to SEK 15,880 (11,852) million. 
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,378 (1,959) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 15.0 (16.5) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,003 (1,576) million.
Net income: SEK 1,515 (1,152) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 3.63 (2.75).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,342 (192) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 175 (90) million.

First six months
Order intake increased by 26 percent* to SEK 36,790 (27,676) million.
Net sales increased by 26 percent* to SEK 29,991 (22,467) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 4,765 (3,775) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 15.9 (16.8) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 4,051 (2,836) million.
Net income: SEK 3,030 (2,084) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 7.27 (4.97).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,346 (959) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 320 (130) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-327) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.6 (19.1).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.49 (1.09).
* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the third quarter
"Despite slowing economic activity, demand in Alfa Laval's end-markets is expected to remain unchanged although affected by third quarter lower seasonality."  
Earlier published outlook (April 25, 2023): "Market conditions are expected to remain positive, although demand is expected to be sequentially lower in the next quarter." 

The Q2 2023 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on July 20, 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: [email protected]
Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054
Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com 

