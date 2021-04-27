Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2021

LUND, Sweden, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Improved market conditions

Improved market conditions in most end markets resulted in a sequential increase in order intake.

Service business showed clear signs of recovery.

Increased technology investments driven by sustainability focus.

Cost reduction programs supported increased adjusted EBITA margin.

Stable cash flow and further reduced net debt.

Summary

First quarter

Order intake decreased by 5 percent* to SEK 10,204 (11,877) million.

Net sales decreased by 7 percent* to SEK 8,969 (10,590) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,530 (1,750) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.1 (16.5) percent.

Result after financial items***: SEK 1,483 (1,257) million.

Net income***: SEK 1,112 (923) million.

Earnings per share***: SEK 2.64 (2.19).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 963 (959) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -70 (90) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK 12 (-) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.8 (23.0)

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.43 (0.87)

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

*** The comparison period 2020 has been changed as communicated in the Q3 report 2020.

Outlook for the second quarter

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be about the same as in the first quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 3, 2021): "We expect demand in the first quarter to be about the same as in the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 5.50 (-) per share and a mandate for repurchase of up to 5 percent of the issued shares to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q1 2021 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

