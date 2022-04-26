Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2022

LUND, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Record high order intake

The global demand remained strong in most end markets and geographies.

Net sales grew despite impact from supply chain disruptions.

Stable profitability, volume increase compensated for cost inflation.

Order backlog of SEK 602 million relating to the sanctions against Russia cancelled during the quarter.

relating to the sanctions against cancelled during the quarter. Agreement signed to acquire Desmet, a world leader in vegetable oil and biofuels.

Summary

First quarter

Order intake increased by 22 percent* to SEK 13,255 (10,204) million.

Net sales increased by 12 percent* to SEK 10,615 (8,969) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,816 (1,530) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.1 (17.1) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,260 (1,483) million.

Net income: SEK 932 (1,112) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 2.22 (2.64).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 767 (963) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 80 (-70) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -327 (12) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.8 (18.8).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.79 (0.43).

* Excluding currency effects.

** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat lower than in the first quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 2, 2022): "We expect demand in the first quarter to be higher than in the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 6.00 (5.50) per share and a mandate for repurchase of up to 5 percent of the issued shares to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q1 2022 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 13.00 on April 26, 2022.

