Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report July 1 - September 30, 2024

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 18.9 (17.0) billion, an organic increase of 15 percent.
  • Net sales was SEK 16.2 (15.8) billion, an organic increase of 6 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 7 percent to SEK 2.8 (2.6) billion, corresponding to a margin of 17.3 (16.7) percent.
  • Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 3.7 (2.9) billion. 
  • Earnings per share of SEK 4.77 (4.29). 

Summary 

Third quarter  

Order intake increased by 15 percent* to SEK 18,927 (17,032) million. 
Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK 16,208 (15,768) million.   
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,800 (2,626) million. 
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.3 (16.7) percent. 
Result after financial items: SEK 2,529 (2,345) million.  
Net income: SEK 1,983 (1,781) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 4.77 (4.29). 
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 3,745 (2,932) million. 

First nine months  

Order intake increased by 6 percent* to SEK 56,116 (53,822) million. 
Net sales increased by 8 percent* to SEK 48,643 (45,759) million.  
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 8,166 (7,391) million. 
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.8 (16.2) percent. 
Result after financial items: SEK 7,166 (6,396) million.  
Net income: SEK 5,369 (4,811) million.     
Earnings per share: SEK 12.92 (11.56). 
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 8,126 (5,278) million. 
Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.8 (19.4). 
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.61 (1.19). 

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.  

Outlook for the fourth quarter 

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be on a lower level compared to the third quarter."  
Earlier published outlook (July 23, 2024): We expect demand in the third quarter to be on a somewhat lower level compared to the second quarter." 

The Q3 2024 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors. 

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 07.30 on October 24, 2024. 

