Alfa Laval and Lund University strengthen strategic partnership to drive innovation and share knowledge

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval and Lund University, one of Scandinavia's oldest and most prestigious academic institutions, have formalized a new strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration, drive innovation, and address complex global challenges. Lund University is ranked third in the world for sustainability and is a major recipient of EU research funding.

Building on decades of successful collaboration across multiple faculties, including the Lund University School of Economics and Management, the Faculty of Engineering at Lund University and Alfa Laval are now uniting under one single, structured alliance. The partnership is intended to foster interdisciplinary research, and create stronger links between academic insight, industrial application and meeting the future needs of global businesses and academia.

The partnership follows the Triple Helix model, bringing together industry, academia, and the public sector to advance strategic capabilities and lifelong learning from local to European and global needs. It will engage all faculties, from in-depth research and innovation to large-scale infrastructure projects, and will include initiatives such as master theses, climate action hackathons, and mini-credential programmes.

"This is an important strategic cooperation agreement in which we will work together to develop new technologies for energy transition, digitalization and sustainability. Our collaboration with Alfa Laval is deep-rooted and has a long history. We are now laying the foundations to work together even more quickly to meet the needs of the future," says Erik Renström, Vice-Chancellor of Lund University.

Through the joint commitment both partners aim to deliver measurable results that contribute to overcoming today's challenges. The partnership aligns with Alfa Laval's agenda to accelerate the global transition, recognizing collaboration as a catalyst for change.

"By collaborating and viewing global challenges through a joint lens, Alfa Laval and Lund University will strengthen the important interface between academic research and industry application – ensuring that groundbreaking discoveries can be rapidly adapted to meet real-world needs, ultimately supporting both of our agendas as well as the global transition," says Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval.

Dedicated resources from both partners and a unified governance model will ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term impact.

About Lund University

Lund University was founded in 1666 and is one of the world's top universities. The university has approximately 46,000 students and 8,600 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg, Malmö and Ljungbyhed. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

