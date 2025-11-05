Alfa Laval extends strategic partnership with EDF to accelerate nuclear energy projects in France

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval today announced the extension of its longstanding partnership with EDF, (Électricité de France SA) to support the next generation of nuclear energy projects in France. The agreement, signed at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris earlier today, marks a significant milestone in the companies' shared commitment to delivering reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet energy demands.

With the global need for low-carbon energy accelerating, nuclear energy is a cornerstone of the future energy mix. Alfa Laval has been a trusted provider of solutions to the nuclear industry since 1964 and a partner of EDF since the 1970s. This latest collaboration will see Alfa Laval's advanced gasketed and semi-welded plate heat exchanger technology deployed across EDF's sites in Penly, Gravelines and Bugey, supporting the construction of six new EPR2 reactors.

To streamline construction and optimize capital expenditure, Alfa Laval and EDF are adopting a standardized approach for all EPR2 reactors. By leveraging modular technology and serial production, the project will achieve greater efficiency, reduce complexity and enable faster implementation across all sites while supporting EDF's robust portfolio of 57 active nuclear reactors in France.

"The success of the EPR2 program depends on the collective commitment of all players in the nuclear industry. We are delighted to have Alfa Laval as a trusted partner and are counting on their support to make EPR2 a success in France," says Catherine Back, Director of the EPR2 project.

"Decarbonization of the global energy supply will require massive electrification efforts with low-emissions power generation, and nuclear energy will be one of the key contributors," says Tom Erixon, CEO and President of Alfa Laval. "We believe that the future needs more of these large industrial projects scaling up low-carbon nuclear energy and we are pleased to contribute to that development in France."

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94 percent decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO 2 /kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers1 and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

1 The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts.

